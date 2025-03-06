Dymension (DYM) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $86.92 million and $94.19 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,272.80 or 0.99784055 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,796.99 or 0.99252214 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,041,939,253 coins and its circulating supply is 246,379,178 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,041,922,092 with 246,175,791 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.36349056 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $98,616,680.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

