Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of USFD opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on USFD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.