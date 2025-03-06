First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 369 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $17,949,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.52.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $194.86 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $203.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.78.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total transaction of $1,313,399.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,708.02. This trade represents a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $2,888,762.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,092.64. The trade was a 25.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,926 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,129. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

