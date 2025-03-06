Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,181 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE opened at $61.02 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

