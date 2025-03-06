Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

