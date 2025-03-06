Promus Capital LLC Invests $86,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,838,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AHR opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.41.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

