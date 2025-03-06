13,248,544 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,248,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

