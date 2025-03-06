Promus Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

