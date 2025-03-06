Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Update

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Semilux International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SELX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. Semilux International has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

