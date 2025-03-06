Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Update

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Semilux International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SELX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. Semilux International has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.
Semilux International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semilux International
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks Primed for Compounding Wealth This Decade
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Oversold Stocks With Major Reasons to Rebound
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Robinhood’s Rally: Is Global Expansion the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Semilux International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semilux International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.