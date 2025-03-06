Zilliqa Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $252.69 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 20,297,928,197 coins and its circulating supply is 19,611,773,457 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

