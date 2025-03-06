Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
RVPH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,483. The company has a market cap of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.
