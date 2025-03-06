Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,483. The company has a market cap of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RVPH. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.