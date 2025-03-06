Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 40 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ASML by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in ASML by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $739.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $732.90 and a 200-day moving average of $750.03. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

