NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,215 The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Campbell Soup by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The Campbell Soup Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

