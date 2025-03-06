Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 3,851 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 209.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,808,000 after buying an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,480,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $180.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $252,200.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,881,919.86. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,664. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.