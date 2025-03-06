Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

