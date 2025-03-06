Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Issues Earnings Results

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
