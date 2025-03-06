Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.52.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $196.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.54. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.80 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

