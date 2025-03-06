John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

