Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $114.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,315 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.