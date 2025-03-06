Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,664 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $261,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $134.05 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

