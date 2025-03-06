Keybank National Association OH Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Shell by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

