Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

