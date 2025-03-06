The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

