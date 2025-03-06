Vision Financial Markets LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,887,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $141,372,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,315,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 163,668 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,142,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

