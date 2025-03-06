Stephens Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $5.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stephens from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.24.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,443.84. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $50,762.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,702 shares in the company, valued at $777,771.76. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,110 shares of company stock valued at $596,993. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.