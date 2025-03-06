Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $254.46 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $254,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.99%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.