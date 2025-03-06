New South Capital Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $133,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

