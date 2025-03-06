ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in ScanSource by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Down 0.4 %

SCSC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $832.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $91,106.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,406.28. This trade represents a 16.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,991.60. This represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,839 shares of company stock worth $750,528 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.