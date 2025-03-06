T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $262.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

