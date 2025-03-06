Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock Position Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane NXT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crane NXT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Crane NXT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at $31,517,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXT stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

CXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Capmk downgraded Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

