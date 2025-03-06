Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 218.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,823,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after buying an additional 390,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

