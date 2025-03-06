Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,973 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupang by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,133 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,541,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Coupang by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,229,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,640,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. Coupang has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

