Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in E. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 100.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 277.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 248.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on E. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 target price (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3549 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. ENI’s payout ratio is 83.63%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

