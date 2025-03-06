Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,957,000 after buying an additional 787,266 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,642,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 226,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 28,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

