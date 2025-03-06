Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $25.19

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.47.

PRVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 939,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 114,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.