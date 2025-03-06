Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.80. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $292.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $6,107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,956.10. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,629 shares of company stock worth $30,866,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

