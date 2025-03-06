Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Haleon by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 124,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of HLN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

