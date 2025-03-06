Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

