ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. Sells 12,940 Shares

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $54.20 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.