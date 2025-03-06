Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.