Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.