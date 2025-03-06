LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Dominick P. Zarcone Sells 15,000 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,233.20. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LKQ stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,356,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $3,037,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $23,910,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

