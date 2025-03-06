Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 8,436 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,478,000 after buying an additional 3,775,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,502,000 after buying an additional 2,691,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,952,000 after buying an additional 614,400 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,139,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

