Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Insider Shan Shamsher Kanji Buys 483,319 Shares

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji bought 483,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$439,820.29 ($278,367.27).
Atturra Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $342.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Atturra Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atturra
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Atturra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atturra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.