Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Insider Shan Shamsher Kanji Buys 483,319 Shares

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji bought 483,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$439,820.29 ($278,367.27).

Atturra Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $342.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Atturra Company Profile

Atturra Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory and information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It offers consulting, business application, data and integration, cloud, change management, management control, and industry engagement and managed services.

