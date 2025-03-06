Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,056,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 3,828,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.65.
About Castellum AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum AB (publ)
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.