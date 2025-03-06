Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,056,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 3,828,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Read More

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

