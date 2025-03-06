Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 738 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.49. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

