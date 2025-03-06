Metis Global Partners LLC Has $616,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $459,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,975 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $333,911,000 after buying an additional 1,577,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after buying an additional 1,389,963 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,370,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after buying an additional 357,234 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Macquarie upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

