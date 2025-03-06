Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – March 4th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks represent shares of companies that are directly involved in various aspects of farming and agribusiness, such as crop production, livestock, agrochemicals, and associated services like equipment manufacturing and distribution. These stocks are influenced by factors like weather, commodity prices, and government policies, making them an important indicator of the agricultural sector’s overall health and economic vitality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.61 and a 200-day moving average of $427.33. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.35. 1,013,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.30 and a 200 day moving average of $279.99. Chubb has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

