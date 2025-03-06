Top Esports Stocks To Follow Today – March 3rd

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that operate within the competitive gaming industry, such as game developers, event organizers, streaming platforms, and hardware manufacturers. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the growing digital entertainment sector but can be volatile due to rapid changes in technology, consumer trends, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,587. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 553,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,294. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $152.78. 119,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,881. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $228.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $203.29. 43,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,267. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.30. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 183,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.98. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

Featured Stories