Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Trading Down 43.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) fell 43.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 607,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 992% from the average session volume of 55,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59.
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
