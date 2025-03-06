SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 2979759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

